ICM Partners Signs Labor Activist Ai-jen Poo (Exclusive)

Labor activist Ai-jen Poo has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The agency will represent Poo personally as well as the nonprofit she co-founded, the National Domestic Workers Alliance. As an individual client, Poo joins a roster that includes gun control advocate and retired congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and her business under ICM’s guidance will include speaking engagements, developing and hosting podcasts and developing and producing both unscripted and scripted projects.

Poo is not an unknown in Hollywood. She was Meryl Streep’s guest at the Golden Globes Awards in 2018 as one of the seven activists who accompanied female stars to the ceremony in light of increased attention and awareness around industry sexual misconduct and other equity issues. Poo also recently served as a consultant on Netflix’s drama series Maid, and ICM senior political strategist Travis Merriweather says the agency will further those types of opportunities for her.

Merriweather adds that ICM’s politics department provides a unique service to clients like Poo, and on behalf of NDWA, the agency will promote and facilitate the organization’s work both in Hollywood and D.C. The 12-year-old Alliance, which now includes more than 70 chapters and affiliates and more than 250,000 members, has successfully passed domestic workers bills of rights in 10 states and two cities, and as executive director, Poo now has her sights set on passing a bill at the national level.

“Domestic workers are an incredible part of our community, and how they are portrayed in narratives can shift the lens on them,” says Merriweather. “The entertainment industry is the largest employer in the city of Los Angeles, and there’s a growing need to build relationships with the community we’re operating in. Ai-jen has been in this for a long time, and we’re excited to work with her and are in conversations to build relationships between her and the entertainment industry.”