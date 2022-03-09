Alana Schnee Tapped to Join UTA’s Ventures Division

UTA has hired Alana Schnee as an executive in the Ventures department, which builds and invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology. She will work out of the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Schnee, reporting to UTA Ventures head Sam Wick, will focus on identifying and securing new licensing deals and revenue streams for UTA.

Schnee has worked in global brand licensing space for more than a decade and has represented intellectual property in the celebrity, corporate, fashion and non-profit worlds. Prior to UTA, she worked at Warner Music Group, Brand Squared Licensing and Estee Lauder, and helped steer brand licensing strategy for artists like the Grateful Dead, Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa and The Flaming Lips.

Wick said they’re thrilled to have her at UTA: “Alana has extensive relationships within all areas of the licensing industry and has worked with up to 90 licensing partners at any given time throughout her career. She is known for her versatility and ability to develop and execute innovative collaborations for a wide variety of brands.”

Added Schnee: “What drew me to UTA was the opportunity to work with dynamic and thoughtful leaders who are doing incredible work on behalf of their clients. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build and develop new opportunities for our talent roster.”

UTA Ventures has built, advised and invested in more than 50 businesses with a collective valuation of billions, in addition to a portfolio of companies including Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Consensys, Gemini, Axie Infinity, Cloud9, Pocket.watch, NTWRK, and more. UTA Ventures closed deals for traditional talent, such as Issa Rae’s clean hair care line for textured hair, Sienna Naturals; Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee and Seth Rogen’s joint-venture partnership with the largest of the Canadian incumbents, Canopy Growth Corporation, Houseplant, among others.

Schnee’s move comes on the heels of another UTA Ventures hire, Paul Yoo. Last month, it was announced that he had joined the agency as vp.