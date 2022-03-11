Allen Media Group Promotes Bill Vergos to Digital Film Distribution Head

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has promoted Bill Vergos to head of digital film distribution for Freestyle Digital Media.

Vergos is bumped up from vp of operation and sales at Freestyle Releasing, the indie film distributor now called Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures after it was acquired by Allen in 2015. Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division at Entertainment Studios, has direct partnerships with major cable, digital and streaming platforms.

“Film is my passion, and I am grateful to Byron Allen and the team at Allen Media Group as we continue to grow Freestyle Digital Media. We have all seen the digital space excel and evolve during the pandemic, and now more than ever there is a need for quality independent films. I look forward to working with our content partners as we expand the business both domestically and globally,” Vergos said in a statement.

In his new role, Vergos will continue overseeing all operations and sales for a slate of digital film releases and film sales and distribution to cable and satellite platforms. He is based at AMG’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“Bill Vergos is a highly-valued member of our digital film distribution team. Bill is an excellent executive and well-positioned to continue expanding our global distribution and content partnerships across all digital platforms,” AMG chairman and CEO Byron Allen said in a statement.