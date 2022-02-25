Alternative TV Agent Seth Lawrence Joins APA (Exclusive)

APA has hired veteran alternative TV agent Seth Lawrence.

He joins the agency as an agent and senior vp of alternative & factual programming after three years at ICM where he represented non-scripted showrunners, producers, documentary directors, production companies and on-camera talent. Earlier Lawrence worked at UTA and Rebel Entertainment Partners.

The announcement was made by Hayden Meyer, head of alternative & factual programming and Kyle Loftus, head of scripted content development, to whom Lawrence will report.

He brings a client roster that includes Sean Rankine and Mark G. Seliga of This Way Out Media; talk showrunner Ianthe Jones; writer and podcaster Shan Boodram; Sharon Liese, exec producer and director of HBO’s TRANShood; Michael Binkow, exec producer of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night and Small Fortune; and executive producer Kevin Lee of Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.

“Seth is an incredibly smart and experienced agent whose sensibilities align perfectly with APA’s content focused approach to representation. We’re thrilled to be adding him to our growing alternative & factual programming team,” Meyer and Loftus said in a joint statement.

While at ICM, Lawrence sold Andre Gaines’s feature documentary The One & Only Dick Gregory to Showtime after its Tribeca Film Festival premiere, and worked with production banners like Balthazar Entertainment, Castle Rock Entertainment, Doozer Productions, Fields Entertainment, Glass Entertainment Group, and Jupiter Entertainment.