Altice USA Hires Comcast Exec Dennis Mathew As CEO

Altice USA has named Comcast exec Dennis Mathew as its new CEO after current head Dexter Goei signaled he will step aside to become executive chairman, the company said Wednesday.

Effective Oct. 3, Mathew will come over from Comcast and take the reins of the cable giant as Goei returns to Europe with his family. And Altice USA founder and current chairman of the board Patrick Drahi will remain a director of the company.

“I am pleased to welcome someone of Dennis’ caliber and mindset to Altice USA. He has an impressive track record at Comcast, driving transformation and success in highly competitive markets and redefining the role of telecommunications services for customers through a superior service experience, all of which will serve us well,” Drahi said in a statement.

Mathew joins Altice USA from Comcast where for 17 years he held senior corporate executive positions, with a focus on residential and commercial businesses. The CEO shuffle also comes after the cable giant confirmed it has put its telcom Suddenlink assets up for sale after fielding interest from several buyers.

Altice provides pay TV, broadband and telephone services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers in 21 U.S. states.

“I am honored to accept the role of CEO at this important juncture for Altice USA. As Altice USA advances its position as a converged fixed and wireless player, I see immense potential to further connect with and serve customers in new ways while elevating the company as the connectivity provider of choice,” Mathew said in his own statement.

“In the months ahead, my focus will be on ensuring a smooth leadership transition and working closely with Dennis on our key strategic initiatives. I welcome Dennis to the Altice USA family and have the utmost confidence in him as we continue to accelerate and deliver on our fiber strategy and embark on the next chapter of our story,” Goei added.

Mathew will be based in the company’s headquarters in Long Island City, New York.