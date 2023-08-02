Altice USA Loses 68,000 Video Subscribers as Quarterly Earnings Fall

U.S. cable giant Altice USA lost few video subscribers during the second quarter, even as its quarterly earnings fell on lower overall revenue as expected by Wall Street.

The company said it lost 68,300 video subscribers during the three months to June 30, 2023, against a loss of 84,500 video customers in the year-ago period. For the last quarter, Altice USA posted net income attributable to shareholders at $78.3 million, against $106.2 million earned in the second quarter of 2022.

That was on overall revenues falling 5.6 percent to $2.32 billion. The Zack Consensus Estimate had forecast revenues to be $2.33 billion, down 5.4 percent from the year-ago quarter. Residential revenue declined 5.7 percent year-on-year to $1.84 billion during the latest second quarter.

Altice USA offers Internet broadband, video and mobile phone services to around 5 million residential and business customers across 21 U.S. states through its Optimum brand. The company also owns national, international and business news operations through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

“I am pleased with the progress we are making as we act with discipline and focus to execute on our mission for Optimum to be the connectivity provider of choice across all the communities we serve. In the second quarter we achieved sustainable operational and financial improvements across the business, with significant achievements in our customer experience and field operations translating into higher customer satisfaction metrics and reduced call volume and service visits,” Altice USA chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew said in a statement.

Cable TV companies like Altice USA face stepped-up cord-cutting as TV viewers increasingly opt for streaming services like Netflix.