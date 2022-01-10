Paradigm Exec Alyssa Reuben Joins WME as Agent (Exclusive)

Alyssa Reuben, a 15-year veteran of Paradigm Agency’s book publishing division, has joined WME’s books department as an agent, based in New York City.

Reuben most recently headed up the Paradigm division, having begun her career at that agency in 2007 and worked her way up the ranks.

During her Paradigm tenure, Reuben brokered deals for Succession’s Brian Cox, digital media moguls The Betches, pop superstar Billie Eilish, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, trans activist and UK author Juno Dawson and rockstar Machine Gun Kelly.

Her client roster — crossing a range of genres from adult and kids fiction to narrative nonfiction and illustrated food and lifestyle titles — includes Luckiest Girl Alive novel writer Jessica Knoll, young adult author Jessica Goodman and cookbook writer Ali Maffucci.

The screen adaptation of Luckiest Girl Alive, to star Mila Kunis and be directed by Mike Barker, will debut on Netflix later this year. Knoll’s best-selling novel centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth.

Reuben also represents nonfiction authors Brandon Webb and John David Mann turned thriller writers with Steel Fear, body positivity influencer Katie Sturino and genderqueer poet and activist Andrea Gibson.