AM PR Group Acquires Ascend PR, Promotes Erica Tucker and Erin Patterson

AM PR Group has acquired Ascend PR, a boutique entertainment, lifestyle and digital media public relations firm owned and operated by Erica Tucker.

The acquisition was announced Thursday and involves a promotion for Tucker, who will continue to sign and oversee client accounts as a senior account executive while serving as vp, business development for AM PR Group. Tucker will be based in the L.A. office and report to Vanessa Anderson, AM PR Group owner and president.

“I was fortunate enough to meet Erica a few years ago through our My Publicist is Black group and when it was time to scale my company, I knew that she was the type of communications expert that I wanted on my team. Her extensive experience in TV and film and her unique ability to identify and grow emerging talent will prove invaluable to my company,” Anderson said in a statement.

“Vanessa Anderson is a public relations veteran, culture shifter and has been a supreme storyteller for more than a decade across a myriad of spectrums. I am excited to join AM PR Group as vp, business development. Vanessa has a clear vision for AM PR’s future, understands the power of curating multi-hyphenated talent and the power of relevance,” Tucker said in her own statement. “Vanessa and Erin [Patterson] have excelled at representing some of the boldest and baddest in the game, and I look forward to building and driving the business forward in a meaningful way.”

Erin Patterson, who has been at AM PR Group since 2017, has also been promoted to vp of brand management and senior account executive. Like Tucker, Patterson will be based out of the L.A. office and report directly to Anderson.

“Erin has been instrumental to the growth and success of the company since she joined in 2017. Her appointment to vp, brand management is an acknowledgment of the work she’s done for years to help catapult and maintain the company and our clients’ influence in entertainment and popular culture,” Anderson said. “I am very lucky to have such forward-thinking, creative and intelligent women on my team. The work we do is purpose-driven and we are devoted to uplifting and amplifying the stories and careers of people of color.”

Launched in 2010 and based in L.A., AM PR Group is a boutique public relations agency that specializes in entertainment including TV, film, music, sports and philanthropy, with a focus on diverse talent. AM PR’s roster includes Issa Rae, Cardi B, Amanda Gorman, Marsai Martin, Damian Lillard, Tamron Hall, Ella Mai, Mustard, Tika Sumpter and Matthew Cherry as well as corporate clients like Amazon Prime Video, Dottie’s Boyz Productions and Hallmark Channel.