Amazon Names Brianna Oh Head of Doc Features (Exclusive)

As non-fiction continues to become a priority for streaming services, Amazon Studios has named longtime Amazon vet Brianna Oh head of documentary features.

The newly created role will focus on building out the tech company’s non-fiction feature slate, which already includes docs like the Val Kilmer film Val and P!nk: All I Know So Far. The announcement was made internally last week by Amazon’s head of movies Julie Rapaport.

Oh, who has been with Amazon for over a decade, has credits that range from narrative titles like Emergency and recent release Don’t Make Me Go, as well as docs suc has Amy Poehler’s Lucy and Desi and the upcoming Mars rover title Good Night Oppy.

Rapaport noted that Oh’s “tireless hard work and passion for documentaries have been hugely additive to our customers,” adding that in the role she will be working across Amazon groups that include music, sports and unscripted series.

Read the full email from Rapaport below.

Hi Team,

I’m thrilled to share some exciting news – as some of you may have heard, long time AOM executive Brianna Oh will be moving into a leadership role as Head of Documentary Features. In this newly created role, Brianna will focus on bringing world-class documentary feature films to Prime Video’s global audience. Brianna has been at Amazon Studios for 10 years, where she has overseen narrative films such as Emergency, Don’t Make Me Go, and Troop Zero, as well as groundbreaking and PV record-setting documentaries such as Val, P!nk: All I Know So Far, Mary J Blige’s My Life, and the upcoming Good Night Oppy. Brianna has been responsible for a number of doc wins for the Prime Video team, from championing our first ever acquisition, National Board of Review winner Gleason, at Sundance in 2016, to most recently overseeing Amy Poehler and Imagine’s Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi.

Brianna’s tireless hard work and passion for documentaries have been hugely additive to our customers, and I know we will only continue to see great things to come in our curated approach. Brianna will work closely with the other teams who touch documentaries, such as GME, Music, Unscripted Series, Sports, and CAM, to ensure a cohesive strategy across Prime Video.

Please join me in congratulating Brie!

Julie Rapaport

Head of Movies, Amazon Studios