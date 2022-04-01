Andy Jassy Scores $212M Payday in First Year as Amazon CEO

In his first year on the job, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy received a pay package that totaled more than $212 million, making him another executive with ties to entertainment to receive a nine-figure payday.

The enormous $212.7 million compensation package for Jassy, disclosed in a proxy filing Friday, was almost all due to a stock grant tied to him being promoted to the CEO role as of July. Jassy’s salary was a modest $175,000, and the company paid for security services it valued at nearly $600,000, with the rest of the pay in the stock grant.

Jassy was named Amazon CEO last February, succeeding Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who remains executive chairman of the company.

Bezos, as it happens, was paid $1,681,840 by the company, consisting of a $81,840 salary, and $1.6 million in security costs. As one of the world’s richest men and the owner of more than 12 percent of Amazon, Bezos did not receive any other stock compensation during his time with the company.

Other Amazon executives also saw substantial paydays, tied to new roles with the company because of Jassy’s promotion. New Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky was paid $81.4 million, with worldwide consumer CEO Dave Clark earning $56 million. Compensation for Amazon’s entertainment executives was not disclosed.

Jassy joins a surprisingly crowded list of CEOs with entertainment ties to see nine-figure pay packages last year. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel saw his compensation package top $300 million, thanks to a stock grant tied to the company’s IPO (Endeavor’s Patrick Whitesell also earned more than $100 million), while Discovery CEO David Zaslav received $246 million in part due to his work on the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger. Apple CEO Tim Cook came close to nine figures, earning $98.7 million last year.