Amazon Advertising Revenue Soars Amid Ramp Up for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon saw its profits grow in the second quarter, reporting net income of $6.7 billion or $0.65 per diluted share, after reporting a net loss of $2.0 billion, or $0.20 per diluted share, in second quarter 2022.

Net sales grew to $134.4 billion up from $121.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Sales in the company’s AWS cloud-computing segment grew 12 percent year-over-year to reach $22.1 billion.

Advertising revenue increased to $10.7 billion, from $8.8 billion a year ago. Amazon also reported its largest Prime day ever, which was held on June 11 and June 12, with customers purchasing more than 375 million items.

In addition to mentioning Amazon’s success with AWS, which has ”stabilized as customers started shifting from cost optimization to new workload deployment,” according to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the company also highlighted new advertising capabilities surrounding Thursday Night Football.

“We’re also continuing to see strong demand for our advertising services as the team keeps innovating for brands, including the ramp up for Thursday Night Football with the ability for advertisers to tailor their spots by audience and create interactive experiences for consumers. We remain excited about what lies ahead for customers and the company,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon struck a deal to take over exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football starting in 2022.

The company also gave a shout out to the debut of the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck film Air, which executives noted played in more theaters worldwide than any other Amazon Original film. Amazon also touted its 68 Emmy Award nominations, which include Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Freevee’s Jury Duty, and MGM’s Wednesday.

In May, the company announced it was launching Amazon MGM Studios Distribution in order to license Amazon Original and MGM library content to others after it appears on Prime Video. This will include titles such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as Coming 2 America.

Prime Video has also grown its international offerings and now has more than 40 new local Amazon Originals, as well as live sporting events, according to the company.