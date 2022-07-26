Amazon Raises Price of Prime Subscriptions in Europe by Up to 43 Percent  

Amazon is set to raise the prices of Amazon Prime memberships in Europe by up to 43 percent.

On Tuesday, Prime Video subscribers received an email from Amazon indicating that new pricing would come into effect on Sept. 15, and will vary market to market. UK subscribers were told the price hike for new memberships and renewals were due to the new products, including the number of new film and TV originals, added since the last price hike in 2014.

The email from Amazon told subscribers “we have significantly increased the number of products available with unlimited, fast Prime delivery; added and expanded ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery; and added more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books.”

UK subscribers will see their monthly fee rise 12.5 percent to £9 (US$10.80), with the annual subscription rise 20 percent to £95 ($114). In France, subscribers will pay 43 percent more to €69.90 (US$70.74) for an annual membership, while in Germany, subscribers will pay 30 percent to €89.90 (US$90.95).

Amazon Prime, like other U.S.-originating streaming platforms, has contended with higher talent and production costs to develop and produce new film and TV originals. Amazon has launched titles like The Boys and Wheel of Time, and has the upcoming mega-budget The Rings of Power TV series in the pipeline that’s part of the Lord of the Rings franchise, to add to its entertainment expenses.

In Feb. 2022, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy pointed to “ higher costs driven by labor supply shortages and inflationary pressures” as headwinds standing in the way of the e-commerce giant.