THR’s Raising the Bar Honoree: The Lawyer Who Helped Turn Amazon Studios Into a Powerhouse

It’s a bit hard to imagine during the height of the streaming era, but Ajay Patel remembers the days when Amazon didn’t even have an office in Los Angeles. Back in 2012, when the lawyer joined the tech behemoth after nearly eight years at Sony, he found himself holing up at SoCal Starbucks shops for nearly a year and a half. At the time, Amazon was just dipping its toes into Hollywood and was still primarily licensing SVOD content for its then-burgeoning streaming service, Prime Video.

A decade later, Amazon Studios has a robust slate of popular and award-winning original films and television shows and, in 2021 alone, spent $13 billion on licensing and producing content. Behind those deals is Patel, who is guiding the entertainment arm of Jeff Bezos’ megacorp through its $8.45 billion acquisition and integration of MGM, and helping secure the $250 million rights deal for the highly anticipated upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

Born in Uganda to Indian parents, Patel came to the U.S. at about 6 months old and is a Californian through and through: He grew up in Orange County, got his undergraduate degree at UCLA and went to law school at USC. His current home, where he lives with his wife and two children, is roughly 30 miles from where he grew up.

Though he worked at a few law firms in New York and Chicago, Patel soon realized he wanted a different path. “The idea of making partner at a big law firm was on my bucket list, [but] the year I made partner was the year I quit,” Patel says with a laugh. He came home to Southern California and eventually landed at Sony Network Entertainment as a software lawyer. As Sony evolved, Patel found himself working on music download services, ebooks and video for the PlayStation Network.

And then Amazon called.

Patel was one of the first L.A. hires for Amazon’s video service and quickly used his connections to help boost the company’s presence in Hollywood. He now leads a team of nearly 100 lawyers across the globe and works on other acquisitions and contracts related to the studio’s original film and TV content as well as co-production and split rights deals. Approaching the work initially as an entertainment outsider had its advantages, Patel says: He sees contracts from a fresh perspective.

“I always questioned everything,” notes Patel. “Whenever the response was, ‘Well, that’s the way everyone does it,’ those provisions most felt like the ones that we had to stress-test whether we really needed them or not.”

When he’s not negotiating shiny, big-ticket deals, Patel spearheads Amazon’s pro bono efforts. Past work has included cases related to uncontested adoptions, which can often be drawn out over the course of years for adopters with no connections to the child’s birth parents.

“There are certain things you can only do if you’re a lawyer to help improve the lives of others,” he says. “To me, it felt like we had a social responsibility.”

This story first appeared in the March 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.