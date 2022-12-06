Amblin Partners Sets Michelle Brattson to Lead Physical Production (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Amblin Partners has tapped Michelle Brattson as executive vp of physical production.
She will lead Amblin’s physical film production, including production finance and report to Amblin’s presidents of production, Holly Bario and Jeb Brody. Brattson returns to Amblin where she earlier worked as senior vp of physical production until 2017.
She then moved over to Netflix Original Studio Features as first manager and then director of physical productions. Her Netflix credits included Hustle, Marriage Story, White Noise, Hillbilly Elegy and Dolemite is My Name, among other titles.
“Michelle is an endlessly talented production executive, with a passion and level of experience that make her a top industry leader. We are delighted that her expertise will, once again, benefit our work at Amblin,” Brody and Bario said in a joint statement.
Brattson, a member of the Producer’s Guild of America, came to Amblin for the first time after working as a freelancer in the field for 15 years. She was a production supervisor on major studio features like Interstellar, Star Trek into Darkness, Neighbors, Angels & Demons and Frost/Nixon.
Brattson began her career as an assistant working in development at New Regency. She holds a degree in English from Dartmouth College and an MFA from the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Peter Stark Producing Program.
Amblin recently released Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and is currently in production on Carry-On.
