AMC Theatres Inks Deal With Cinionic to Install Laser Projectors in 3,500 U.S. Auditoriums

In what it describes as its first major broadscale projector upgrade since the transition to digital, AMC Theatres has signed an agreement with Cinionic to install Barco laser projectors in 3,500 of its U.S. auditoriums through 2026. Announced just prior to the start of theater owners confab CinemaCon, which opens Monday in Las Vegas, AMC will brand these auditoriums as “Laser at AMC.”

The equipment investment is valued at about $250 million, according to the companies, though the deal has been made through Cinionic’s “Cinema-as-a-Service” program, meaning there’s a performance-driven service agreement through which Cinionic maintains ownership of the equipment.

Projector makers have been moving toward laser-based systems, which offer brighter images and more contrast than those with xenon lamps. In addition to Laser at AMC, the theater chain offers laser projection in its Premium Large Format auditoriums: Dolby Cinema at AMC, PRIME at AMC, and select Imax at AMC, as well as in recent new-build openings.

“For the last two years as AMC has navigated its way through the pandemic, we have done so not only with the intention of survival, but with an eye to the future of moviegoing and continuing to enhance the guest experience at our theatres,” said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC. “Through our wonderful Premium Large Format partnerships with IMAX and Dolby, AMC is firmly established as the industry leader in premium experiences. Laser at AMC, powered by Cinionic, allows us to bring a premium on-screen presentation to hundreds of our theatres and thousands of auditoriums around the country, for a greener way to go to the movies, with only a minimal capital investment.”

Later this year, AMC and Cinionic will begin the installation process, with the full initiative expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Barco partner Cinionic estimates that roughly 30,000 Barco laser projectors are currently installed in theaters worldwide. “At Cinionic, we’re in this for the long-term,” said CEO Wim Buyens. “The partnership with AMC enables a consistent, elevated, and laser-powered big screen experience for the next generation.”