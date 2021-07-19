It’s Official: AMC Theatres to Run L.A.’s Grove, Americana Cinemas

A pair of popular movie theaters in prime Los Angeles outdoor shopping malls have a new lease on life.

AMC Theatres and real estate company Caruso Affiliated on Monday officially announced a deal whereby the country’s largest circuit has signed a long term lease to run movie theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand in Glendale.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

AMC — the largest chain in the world — further disclosed that it remains in “active discussions” with additional property owners regarding other locations previously run by the now-defunct Pacific Theatre chain (also home of ArcLight Cinemas).

The Grove Theatre is a 14-screen multiplex, while there are 18 screens at The Americana. Both locations are expected to reopen in August. AMC will renovate select auditoriums in order to offer IMAX and other premium large format screens.

The Pacific Theatres chain was shut down in April by owner the Decurion Corp., along with sister chain ArcLight Cinemas.

“AMC is proud to be expanding in the movie-making capital of the world. And we are eager to get started as soon as possible, showcasing for our guests at these two theatres the exciting lineup of movies scheduled throughout the rest of 2021,” Aron said in Monday’s statement.

Added Caruso Affiliated chief Rick J. Caruso, “Simply put, some movies are made to be enjoyed together.” The Grove is especially coveted, and one of the top-grossing theaters in the country.

Pacific ArcLight’s stable also included Arclight Hollywood, home of the prized Cinerama Dome Hollywood. The Dome, built in 1963 by Decurion Corp., is the crown jewel of the small theater complex that was reconstructed in the early 2000s. The transfer of the Arclight Hollywood complex is a far more complicated transaction, since Decurion owns the land under the Dome.