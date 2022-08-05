AMC Networks Names Christina Spade CEO, Replacing Matt Blank

AMC Networks said Friday that Christina Spade, who currently serves as the company’s COO and CFO, has been appointed CEO, effective Sept. 9.

The media and entertainment industry veteran who previously held senior roles at ViacomCBS, CBS Corp. and Showtime, will succeed Matt Blank, who has been serving for the past year as interim CEO.

Patrick O’Connell, previously a senior executive at CBS Corp. and Goldman Sachs, has been named the company’s executive vp and CFO, reporting to Spade.

“I’m a fan of this company in every respect, its content, brands, and most importantly, its people and dynamic and inclusive culture,” Spade said. “Patrick is a highly accomplished executive focused on delivering strong financial performance with a deep understanding of today’s media landscape opportunities. I know he’ll be instrumental in driving the business forward with his strong finance track record, entrepreneurial drive and collaborative approach.”

Blank said: “It’s been a pleasure to lead AMC Networks in this interim role, in particular working alongside Chris and the talented team to help develop the company’s direct-to-consumer businesses and strong pipeline of high-quality content. Chris is a strong, versatile leader whom I’ve known and worked closely with for more than 20 years, and I know she’ll bring her strong business and leadership skills, and passion for this company, to her new role.”

Meanwhile, AMC Networks chairman James Dolan lauded Blank, saying: “I want to thank Matt for his leadership over the past year and for the changes he’s brought about in the company and best positioning us for our further pivot into streaming.”