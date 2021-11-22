AMC Networks CFO Christina Spade Adds COO to Exec Roles

AMC Networks has elevated Christina Spade to the role of chief operating officer.

The promotion comes as Spade retains the chief financial officer role and expands her oversight over key divisions like AMC Networks International, while continuing to steer financial operations, investor relations and global technology for AMC Networks.

It also follows AMC, the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder, reporting its first earnings since former Showtime Networks chief Matthew Blank was named interim CEO, taking over from company veteran Josh Sapan.

Spade, who joined the company in Jan. 2021 from ViacomCBS, will continue reporting to AMC Networks interim CEO Matt Blank. “Chris is a talented, experienced and versatile executive whose contributions have been critical to AMC Networks’ strong performance this year,” Blank said in statement.

Spade takes over the COO role at AMC from Ed Carroll who will leave his post at the end of the year, ending a 34-year tenure with the company. Wall Street watchers have speculated a potential sale of AMC Networks could materialize as the company searches for a new, permanent CEO.

Spade’s expanded roles also comes as AMC grows its streaming business and IP portfolio beyond its traditional linear TV channels. “I look forward to continuing to work with Matt and the talented team at AMC Networks in this new role, which will enable me to further lead the company’s ongoing business transformation and unlock opportunities for more efficient operations while also helping to guide and manage our investments for growth,” said Spade in her own statement.