AMC Networks U.S. Advertising Revenue Jumps 13 Percent

AMC Networks reported Friday that its U.S. advertising revenue rose during the second quarter.

Domestic advertising revenue increased 13 percent to $212 million “due to higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, partially offset by a reduction in the number of episodes of our original programming and lower ratings,” the company said.

Domestic subscription revenue rose 14 percent to $427 million, said the company behind the AMC, IFC and Sundance Channel networks, as well as niche streaming services like horror-centric Shudder. That included a “one-time beneficial impact of a distribution agreement renewal.” Excluding that, distribution revenue would have increased 10 percent.

Overall domestic revenue was up 14 percent to $639 million, while “international and other” revenue jumped 53 percent to $138 million. That was led by a 75 percent advertising improvement, “largely related to higher pricing, better ratings and the favorable impact of foreign currency translation,” while distribution and other revenue rose 48 percent.

The company’s total quarterly revenue was up 19 percent to $771 million, while operating income jumped 40 percent to $68 million and adjusted operating income climbed 11 percent to $251 million.

“AMC Networks had a strong second quarter with impressive financial results domestically as well as internationally, driven by robust growth in revenues for our targeted streaming services, particularly strong advertising growth and high demand for our world-class content,” said AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan. “We continue to advance our position as the worldwide leader in targeted streaming, with high subscriber satisfaction and strong consumption for our services. AMC+, our premium bundled offering, has quickly become our fastest-growing service, driven by expanding distribution and the strong, character-driven dramas that power it.”

During the second quarter, the firm debuted dark comedy Kevin Can F— Himself, starring Annie Murphy, on AMC+ and AMC.

Added Sapan: “Our streaming momentum and our expanding advertising efforts are enabling us to continue to meaningfully reconstitute the revenue mix of our company and to deliver continued growth and shareholder value.”

A recent settlement around The Walking Dead participations included a 2021 revision of free cash flow guidance from around $200 million this year to break even due to a cash settlement. The long-running legal battle over Frank Darabont’s profits from the hit show came to an end in July, with the company agreeing to a nine-figure payout to the former showrunner and his agency, CAA. The settlement resolved all litigation, buying Darabont and CAA out of most of their rights to the intellectual property from the franchise.

“The Settlement Agreement provides for a cash payment of $200 million (the “Settlement Payment”) to the plaintiffs and future revenue sharing related to certain future streaming exhibition of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead,” said a July 16 AM Networks filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall wrote in his earnings preview for the company: “We think AMC Networks will likely tread water in the second quarter as we don’t expect a direct-to-consumer subscriber number update, while core trends are likely to remain stable.”