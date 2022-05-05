AMC Networks Hits 9.5 Million Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 1 Percent in First Quarter

AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company that operates the likes of AMC, AMC+, IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, reported slightly higher U.S. advertising revenue in the first quarter and said it grew its streaming subscribers in the period to end March with 9.5 million after closing out 2021 with more than 9.0 million.

Earlier in the year, it had forecast it would add around 400,000 streaming subscriber additions during the opening quarter of 2022 as it began to offer quarterly guidance on its streaming business.

Quarterly U.S. advertising revenue rose 1 percent to $201 million “due to higher pricing and digital growth, partially offset by lower linear ratings,” the company said. Among the company’s key content launches in the first quarter was the final season of Killing Eve.

AMC, led by interim CEO Matt Blank, reported before the market open that its total first-quarter revenue rose 3 percent to more than $712 million. Operating income also increased 3 percent to nearly $175 million, but adjusted operating income fell more than 11 percent to $211 million. The company cited “increased programming and marketing investments to support the continued growth of streaming revenue” domestically and an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translations in its international business as key reasons.

The company’s domestic revenue grew 6 percent in the first quarter to $606 million. Distribution and other revenue increased 8 percent to $405 million, outperforming the gain in advertising. Within the distribution segment, subscription revenue was up 8 percent on “increased streaming revenues driven by subscriber growth on our streaming services, partially offset by a low-single digit decrease in linear affiliate revenues from declines in the linear subscriber universe.” Content licensing revenue in the same segment jumped 9 percent “due to a higher number of original programs distributed as compared to the prior year.”

Meanwhile, in the company’s “international and other” division, first-quarter revenue decreased 9 percent to $110 million compared with the year-year period. Distribution and other revenue fell 12 percent, “primarily due to the timing of productions at 25/7 Media, as well as the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.” Advertising revenue though rose 4 percent “due to higher pricing, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.”

Like its peers, the company has accelerated its shift to streaming, but has focused on various niche and genre streamers, such as horror service Shudder, touting them as less capital intensive than broad entertainment streaming services. AMC’s portfolio of streamers also includes premium bundle AMC+, the Black series and film destination ALLBLK, formerly called UMC, art house-focused Sundance Now and movie service IFC Films Unlimited.

“AMC Networks had solid first-quarter performance, highlighted by 3 percent total company revenue growth and continued growth of our streaming portfolio to end the quarter with 9.5 million total subscribers,” he said. “We continue to advance our differentiated strategy of offering streaming services that appeal to audiences with distinct affinities and passions, which is leading to strong consumer loyalty and low churn.”

Blank also reiterated: “2022 is the biggest year of original programming in AMC Networks’ history and our content continues to break through, including the recent final season premiere of Better Call Saul, which drove record levels of subscriber acquisition for AMC+. With our content cost advantages, our ability to super serve audiences, and our clear path to profitability by virtue of our unique strategy, we are reaffirming our full year 2022 financial outlook and our target of achieving 20 million to 25 million streaming subscribers in 2025, as we continue to reconstitute our revenue mix and as we remain focused on profitability.”

Wall Street has taken note of the different approach to streaming compared to sector giants, which have as of late faced questions about their rising streaming content spending and longer-term streaming profitability. “The targeted streaming business is a less speculative, less costly, and a more sustainable model for the company relative to larger general entertainment peers,” Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris, who has a “neutral” rating on AMC Networks shares, wrote in a late February report. “Expansion continues to be done with the business generating positive operating profit.”

AMC Networks named former Showtime Networks chief Blank its interim CEO in late August, picking him to take over from company veteran Josh Sapan who moved into the vice chair role.