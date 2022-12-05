AMC Networks Names James Dolan Interim Exec Chairman After CEO Steps Down

As AMC Networks finalizes a replacement for CEO Christina Spade after she abruptly stepped down on Nov. 29, the media company has named chairman James Dolan as interim executive chairman.

AMC announced the short term appointment on Dec. 5 in an SEC filing. Dolan will receive no pay bump and will serve in the stop-gap post until a new CEO is named, or until March 6, 2023.

The short term appointment suggests AMC is close to announcing a successor for Spade, who became CEO on Sept. 9, 2022 and suddenly left last week. AMC Networks operates such cable networks as AMC, IFC and Sundance TV, as well as such streaming services as AMC+, Acorn TV and horror-focused Shudder.

In the wake of Spade’s sudden departure, the company said it will undergo steep layoffs to cut costs as the media company attempts to offset losses from traditional linear TV assets in decline as it pivots to the streaming space.

Media and entertainment industry veteran Spade previously served as CFO of AMC Networks since 2021 and later added the chief operating officer title. Before that, she held senior roles at ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global), CBS Corp. and Showtime.

In August, AMC Networks had unveiled Spade as the successor for interim CEO Matt Blank, a former Showtime Networks CEO, who replaced longtime boss Josh Sapan, who had announced his change to the executive vice chairman role after a 26-year run.

Spade’s employment agreement was set to run through the end of 2025.