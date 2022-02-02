AMC Networks’ Jennifer Caserta to Step Down as HR Boss

Chief transformation and people officer Jennifer Caserta is to depart AMC Networks after nearly 20 years with the company.

Caserta became head of the company’s human resources in 2018 after working for 14 years with the IFC TV network, including as its president and general manager. She will be replaced by Aisha Thomas-Petit, who joined AMC Networks in late 2020 as the company’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Thomas-Petit has been promoted to chief people and diversity officer and will lead the company’s people and culture strategy, including global talent acquisition, leadership development and compensation and benefits. She will continue to oversee AMC Network’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategic efforts as she reports to AMC Networks interim CEO Matt Blank.

“Aisha is a strategic, visionary leader and critical member of our executive leadership team who’s brought enormous talent and personal passion to cultivating and advancing the company’s commitment to DEI within our workforce, as well as behind the screen and on camera,” Blank said in a statement.

Caserta leaves AMC Networks as the company undergoes a substantial change of its own. Josh Sapan stepped aside as CEO and was replaced on an interim basis by former Showtime chief Matt Blank. COO Ed Carroll also stepped down, as did Linda Schupack, the president of marketing.

Sapan becoming executive vice chairman has been seen as a changing of the guard for the TV and streaming company behind The Walking Dead drama and the horror streamer Shudder, and as possibly coming before AMC Networks is acquired as the search for a new, permanent CEO continues.

Blank paid tribute to Caserta as she heads for the exit. “As Jen moves forward into a new chapter, we’re hugely grateful for her leadership and all she’s contributed during her many years with the company,” he said.