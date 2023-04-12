AMC Networks Promotes Kim Granito to Head of Marketing

AMC Networks has a new marketing chief.

The company says that Kim Granito is being promoted to head of marketing, succeeding Len Fogge, who will retire from AMC next month. She will report to AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan.

Granito, a 12 year veteran of AMC Networks, was most recently executive VP of integrated marketing and head of the AMCN Content Room, the company’s branded and digital content studio. Before joining AMC in 2011, Granito worked in marketing roles at Viacom and NBCUniversal.

In her new role, Granito will add oversight of the company’s total marketing and brand strategy efforts, creative, digital, and social.

“Kim is a seasoned creative leader with a proven ability to drive ad sales partnerships, develop innovative marketing opportunities and launch brands and campaigns that drive audience engagement and grow revenue,” said Dolan in a statement. “As we continue to leverage the full value of AMC Networks’ award-winning brand portfolio, excellent content and expanding distribution footprint, we look forward to Kim bringing her creative and operational expertise to elevating our brands and forging stronger connections with audiences.”

“AMC Networks’ collection of distinct brands, premium originals and massive fandoms have endless potential,” added Granito. “I look forward to leveraging the full marketing spectrum to unlock our portfolio’s unique value proposition for both our audiences and partners.”