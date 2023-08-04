AMC Networks U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 17 Percent, Streaming Subs Fall

AMC Networks, the company behind such cable channel brands as AMC, IFC and Sundance TV, as well as such streaming services as AMC+, which is getting a cheaper advertising-supported tier later this year, Acorn TV and Shudder, reported a 17 percent drop in second-quarter U.S. advertising revenue on Friday.

Advertising revenue fell to $167 million “due to anticipated linear ratings declines, softness in the ad market and fewer original programming episodes within the quarter, partly offset by digital and advanced advertising revenue growth,” it said. The second quarter included new episodes of such original series as Fear the Walking Dead and Lucky Hank. The latest quarterly U.S. ad revenue update followed a first-quarter decrease of 20 percent and a fourth-quarter drop of 12 percent.

The firm, led by CEO Kristin Dolan, also disclosed on Friday that its streaming subscribers dropped to 11.0 million as of the end of June from 11.2 million as of the end of the first quarter. In its first-quarter earnings update, the company had reported a decline from 11.8 million as of the end of 2022 to 11.5 million as of the end of March. The company explained the reason for the different first-quarter figure mentioned on Friday this way: “In the second quarter, we updated our subscriber definition to no longer include estimated subscriber conversions. This definitional change resulted in the removal of approximately 300,000 subscribers from our quarter-end subscriber count.” Compared to the updated first-quarter 2023 subscriber figure of 11.2 million, “second-quarter subscribers sequentially decreased 2 percent, reflecting our continued focus on higher value subscribers and promotional roll-off,” the company also explained.

Management had previously mentioned that subscribers for the firm’s collection of niche-oriented streamers would reach 20 million-25 million by 2025.

AMC Networks on Friday also disclosed a $24.9 million impairment charge related to its production services business 25/7 Media in the second quarter after posting “restructuring and other related charges” of more than $5.9 million for the first quarter. “Given the impact of market challenges at 25/7 Media, specifically as it relates to reduced demand for new content and series cancellations from third parties, the company revised its outlook for the 25/7 Media business, resulting in lower expected future cash flows,” AMC Networks explained. “As a result, the company determined that sufficient indicators of potential impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill existed at 25/7 Media and an impairment charge of $24.9 million was recorded.”

Second-quarter revenue decreased 8 percent to $679 million, “largely driven by lower advertising revenues, domestic affiliate revenues and 25/7 Media production services revenues, partly offset by streaming revenue growth of 13 percent,” AMC Networkjs reported.

Quarterly operating income fell 31 percent to $106 million, while adjusted operating income dropped 10 percent to $177 million, thanks to “continued cost management measures, including marketing efficiencies.” Adjusted earnings per share fell 2 percent to $2.02. But free cash flow jumped 380 percent to $147.6 million. The company said that this “reflected the benefit of the acceleration of certain cash payments associated with a legacy content licensing agreement.”

Kristin Dolan, the wife of chairman James Dolan, took over the CEO role at AMC Networks at the end of February. “Six months into my tenure as CEO, I am impressed with our team’s ability to do what this company has always done best: produce high-quality content and make it available to viewers across an expanding array of platforms,” she said on Friday. “We accomplish this through a measured, opportunistic and disciplined strategy that drives free cash flow. Even during a period of industry-wide uncertainty and change, we are seeing the benefits of our strategy play out in our financial results, which for the second quarter include year-over-year increases in free cash, streaming subscribers, and streaming revenue, as well as healthy margins.”

Concluded the CEO: “It’s clear we have the programming, the platforms and the partners necessary to continue to operate a very profitable business that delivers long-term shareholder value.”

On the first-quarter earnings conference call, Dolan had said that AMC would be “making our content available across the entire distribution ecosystem.” CFO Patrick O’Connell at a conference later elaborated on how media and entertainment companies are pivoting to streaming sustainability, arguing that “there needs to be economic repair to the media business.”

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, in a Monday report, cut his stock price target on AMC Networks by $5 to $10, while sticking to his “underweight” rating. “The Walls Are Closing in,” he argued in the headline of the report. “AMC Networks faces increasing pressure to earnings, and we reduce estimates,” he explained. “We think its strategic options are becoming fewer: break up the company and monetize the content while there’s still time.”

Cahall added: “The linear-heavy domestic operation is in a tough spot because the way to protect earnings is to cut content spend, which then starves the network/direct-to-consumers of new quality shows and accelerates the long-term loss of engagement.” Concluded the Wells Fargo expert: “As the walls close in, we think the best path forward is unlocking the value of AMC Studios through M&A and taking what it can get for the rest of the assets.”