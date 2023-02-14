AMC Networks Reorganizes Commercial Revenue Team Ahead of Upfronts

AMC Networks is undergoing a reorganization of its commercial revenue team ahead of its 2023/2024 upfront.

The company, which is home to cable networks AMC, IFC and Sundance TV, as well as such streamers as AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder, will combine its advanced advertising and national sales teams under the direction of Evan Adlman. Adlman, who had been senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital partnerships, will now become executive vice president of commercial sales and revenue operations.

Under this new title, Adlman will oversee national sales, linear and digital operations, the company’s FAST/AVOD business team, programmatic sales and advanced advertising. His team will consist of existing executives, Todd Schwartzman and Tony Song, who will lead national sales, and Marisa Simon, who will lead the linear and addressable operations teams.

AMC Networks will also combine its pricing and planning group with its direct response sales operations, under the leadership of Marc Krok. Krok, who was most recently senior vice president of advertising sales and partnerships, will move into the role of executive vice president of revenue management, leading pricing and planning, direct response sales and sales and partnerships for BBC World News. His new team includes divisional leads Shannon Frasier, Pat Lucci and Michael Graf.

Additionally, Kim Granito, executive vice president of Content Room and integrated marketing, will add Miguel Enrique Rodriguez, senior vice president of production, operations and events at AMC Networks and Kevin Vitale, senior vice president of creative and marketing strategy, to her team.

Adlman and Krok will still report to Chief Commercial Officer Kim Kelleher.

“We are looking forward to bringing a new and strategically realigned sales organization to the 2023/24 upfront, in addition to a remarkable slate of original programming, growing franchises and compelling partnership opportunities,” Kelleher said. “Our new structure is designed to drive innovation and bring our most potent advantages and capabilities to market in a way that will make it even easier for our advertising partners to unlock the value of our viewer relationships and leadership position in new technologies like addressable advertising, our strong presence on new digital platforms and other differentiated and data-driven offerings.”

This is the latest personnel move at AMC Networks, which saw its CEO Christina Spade leave the company in the fall after only a few months in the role. In November, James Dolan, who is now acting as interim executive chairman, announced “a large-scale layoff as well as cuts to every operating area.”