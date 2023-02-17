AMC Networks Hits 11.8M Streaming Subscribers in Fourth Quarter

AMC Networks, the cable TV company behind such brands as AMC, IFC and Sundance TV, as well as such online video services as AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder, hit 11.8 million streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter.

That’s up sequentially from 11.1 million paid subscribers at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as streaming revenues rose 35 percent to $502 million. Overall revenue jumped 20 percent to $965 million, compared to a year-earlier $803.71 million. That beat an expectations of overall revenues at $947.78 million, according to a Refinitiv consensus.

The adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.52 against a year-earlier 54 cents a share, which blew past an Refinitiv estimate of $1.20 per-share. But an operating loss of $391.6 million, compared to a year-earlier profit of $63.6 million, included $423 million in restructuring costs and related charges, mostly related to domestic operations.

That followed layoffs across the company. Severance and other personnel costs came to $45.2 million. Amid an advertising slump, AMC reported ad sales fell 12 percent to $206 million on lower linear TV ratings, softer ad sales and fewer original TV episodes. That was offset by higher digital ad sales.

Also during the latest quarter, subscription revenues rose 7 percent as higher streaming customer growth offset continuing declines in linear TV subscribers. And affiliate revenues fell 7.5 percent on basic subscriber declines.

As it faces the twin threats of cable cord-cutting and a soft advertising market while making the pivot to streaming, Wall Street was caught off-guard when former CEO Christina Spade abruptly stepped down after less than three months in the role in Nov. 2022. More recently, Spade was replaced by executive chairman James Dolan’s wife, Kristin Dolan, as CEO.

The company has seen job cuts across all of its divisions after AMC’s most-watched show, The Walking Dead, wrapped its run. AMC is looking to tap lucrative streaming and global market sales for at least three The Walking Dead spinoffs in the works featuring the franchise’s most beloved stars, but those future revenue sales aren’t expected to fully offset reduced ad interest in AMC’s myriad cable and streaming services as The Walking Dead franchise continues to shrink.

AMC Networks has often been seen as a takeover target for entertainment or technology giants because it lacks the scale of its industry peers, has a major library for online platforms and its niche streaming services have failed to make up for cord-cutting losses.

Stock in AMC Networks, up 2.4 percent to $20.99 in pre-market trading, has tumbled by 45 percent in the last year, while making up two thirds of that fall in share price value since the beginning of the year.