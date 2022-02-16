AMC Networks Tops 9M Streaming Subscribers, Posts Record Revenue for 2021

AMC Networks, the cable networks and streaming company that operates the likes of AMC, AMC+ IFC, BBC America, Acorn TV and Shudder, ended 2021 with more than 9 million streaming subscribers and a company record for full-year revenue of $3.1 billion, up 9 percent.

Management had forecast 9 million paid streaming users by the end of the year. The company on Wednesday also reiterated its projection that it would reach 20-25 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2025.

AMC, led by interim CEO Matt Blank, said its full-year revenue gain was “driven by growth in streaming and advertising.” Fourth-quarter revenue increased 3 percent to $804 million.

U.S. distribution revenue in the final quarter of 2021 climbed 7 percent to $451 million as higher streaming revenues was partially offset by a decrease in linear affiliate revenue, “attributable to declines in the linear subscriber universe.” Quarterly U.S. advertising revenue dropped 1 percent to $234 million on “higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, offset by lower linear ratings.” Fourth-quarter original series on AMC included Fear the Walking Dead and a couple of episodes of The Walking Dead.

Fourth-quarter net income fell from $94.7 million to $17.0 million. Operating income decreased 12 percent to $100 million, and

adjusted operating income dropped 16 percent to $122 million, “reflecting increased investments in subscriber acquisition

and retention marketing to support the continued growth of our streaming services,” the company explained.

“2021 was a strong, pivotal year for AMC Networks,” said Blank. “We met or exceeded all of our guidance metrics, delivering the highest revenue in our company’s history and full-year U.S. advertising and subscription growth, reinforcing the strength of our core business. We ended the year with more than 9 million paid streaming subscribers, a significant milestone driven by the strength of our streaming brands and the depth of content within each of our offerings, and with our acquisition of global anime content distributor Sentai and the HIDIVE anime streaming service, we deepened our position as the global leader in targeted streaming.”

He added: “Looking ahead, 2022 will be the biggest year for original content in our history, including the highly-anticipated returns of Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. We have great confidence in our unique streaming model, and we’re more confident than ever that we’re pursuing the right strategy for our company, for the audiences we serve, and for our shareholders.”