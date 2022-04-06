Want to Shop Like a Vampire? AMC Networks Leans on Digital Extensions of Franchises in Upfront Pitch

AMC Networks will gather advertisers and media buyers for its first in-person upfront presentation since 2019 this evening, and streaming will be top of mind.

While AMC, currently led by interim CEO Matt Blank, is firmly in the linear TV business, it has made strategic expansion in streaming a core priority in recent years. On Wednesday, it plans to showcase those efforts, leaning on its channel brands and shows for inspiration.

To that end, AMC will unveil a suite of new free, ad-supported streaming channels (sometimes called FAST channels), as well as a slate of original digital programming produced by its Content Room. AMC will also roll out its advanced advertising tech suite, which it is calling TEAL (it stands for Technology Enabled, Audience Led).

And of course, it has new programming to discuss as well. On Wednesday AMC announced two new projects, including an adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, to be produced by and star Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. And the channel greenlit a sequel to Orphan Black called Orphan Black: Echoes.

But AMC is also planning a substantial investment in original digital content to complement its linear programming. To that end, much of the digital content announced at the upfront will feature talent familiar to viewers of the company’s shows, or is designed to support the broader universes of those programs.

The company already has three digital programs tied to Better Call Saul, which returns for its final season this spring: Cooper’s Bar, the Emmy-winning employee training videos, and an animated series about Jimmy McGill’s childhood called Slippin’ Jimmy.

Now AMC is hoping to develop a similar fanbase about its upcoming Interview with the Vampire and Lives of the Mayfair Witches series, both based on the Anne Rice novels. The two projects in development are Obsessed with the Vampire, a post-show companion series that will dive into the details (locations, costumes, etc) of each episode, and will include a companion online shop that is only open “during vampire hours.”

“It’s a way to immerse yourself in that world, and it is really different than anything anyone else has ever done with a companion series,” says Kim Granito, executive vp of the Content Room and integrated marketing for AMC Networks.

And AMC has ordered a digital series based on Rice’s The Night Island, about a resort that caters to both vampires and mortals. If the “Anne Rice universe” takes off, the digital show could bridge those worlds.

“We think the idea itself, this hotel where all of these worlds convene, was fascinating to us… there isn’t a storyline yet, but this is a place where we could really see crossover between the first two shows that we are launching in this world, which is really exciting,” Granito says.

Other shows announced at the upfront include You Are Here, a travel series fronted by Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo (who already hosts the digital cooking series Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s); Know a Guy, which is “a show inspired by the familiar characters who have taught us when it comes to handling unconventional situations, it really helps to ‘know a guy,’ or a guy who knows another guy,” per the logline; Managing Brat, which features the stars of the WE TV and ALLBLK series Brat Loves Judy, through the eyes of their assistant Bella; new episodes of Show Me More, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at AMC shows; and new episodes of the talk series Can We Talk About This? Hosted by Jordan Carlos.

“Fan-first is the best way to put it, we start really wide and then look at what these audiences really want,” Granito says. “Obviously we develop against our biggest shows, where the biggest audiences are, that is the place we start at, and then we also look at our talent, and friends and family.”

With regard to streaming, while some of the entertainment giants like Disney, NBCUniversal and Paramount have leaned into subscription streaming services with a broad menu of content, AMC has focused on more niche offerings, with genre-specific services like Shudder (horror) Acorn TV (British TV) and AMC+ (based on the company’s TV programming).

But it has also leaned into FAST channels, which use the company’s library (and its digital originals from the Content Room) in an ad-supported streaming environment. On Tuesday, AMC will debut 6 new streaming FAST channels, including 2 Spanish-language offerings, AMC en Español and Cortos, as well as ALLBLK Gems, based on its ALLBLK SVOD service, a HIDIVE-branded anime service, a sports channel, and a short film service.

“They are not an add-on, they are core to our strategy,” Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “The departments that have worked on programming our linear environments for so long, have morphed over the last few years to think about distribution much more holistically, so we have expertise and dedicated talent from multiple teams across the company working on these strategies to make sure that they are representative and emblematic of the experience we would want them to get on linear or FAST or anywhere.”

Kelleher adds that the company looks at the FAST channels “as part of an opportunity to reach younger viewers that start in the FAST space, and make sure that they understand that AMC does not only have an incredible linear offering, which they are probably familiar with, but we have an incredible SVOD offering, should they want to go in that direction.”

And AMC also announced its advanced advertising platform TEAL ahead of the upfront.

TEAL’s initial suite of ad tech offerings includes a shoppable experience, which will kick off with the Show Me More episode about Killing Eve, an episode that will let viewers shop for Hunter Boots featured within the program.

There will also be an interactive ad offering (think pause ads, overlays, picture-in-picture, etc), brand integrations in post-production, digital library take-overs, and sponsorships with limited commercials.

“With the growth of the distribution partners we have been able to get our content across ad-supported streaming platforms, and it was important to figure out how we could create as creative an experience and an integrated experience as we could for the clients,” says Evan Adlman, senior vp of advanced advertising and digital partnerships for AMC Networks. “We have a very specific audience, we have viewers that are passionate about some of the genres that we produce our programming in, which aligns well with certain products and services that our advertisers have.”

The upfront plans align with AMC’s multi-platform approach, using linear TV and its AMC+ SVOD service as a base to build its ad-supported streaming and niche subscription offerings.

“We are seeing people bounce between the FAST environment, and the cable-linear environment, and SVOD,” Kelleher says. “People just want to watch great content, and they will find it wherever it is.”