AMC Theatres Files to Sell 11.55M Shares After Stock Surge

AMC Theatres has filed to potentially sell 11.55 million shares on the back of steep rises in its stock price due to Reddit-fueled retail trading.

But the cinema giant in its SEC filing told investors “we caution you against investing in our class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment.” That warning sent shares in parent AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. down $2.51, or 4 percent, to $60.21 in pre-marketing trading as the SEC filing underlined recent market volatility unrelated to its fundamental business.

Stock in AMC reached an intra-day high on the New York Stock Exchange of $72.62 on June 2, before closing at $62.55.

“We believe that the recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business, or macro or industry fundamentals, and we do not know how long these dynamics will last,” AMC said.

Also this week, AMC said it raised $230.5 million in fresh cash via a separate share sale to hedge fund Mudrick Capital, which subsequently unloaded the stake. The cinema chain has seen its share price dramatically rise and fall due to casual trading encouraged by the online WallStreetBets group on Reddit.