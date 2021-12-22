AMC Theatres Takes Over Additional Pacific, ArcLight Leases

AMC Theatres is celebrating Christmas by taking over the leases of two additional theaters in Los Angeles and Chicago previously operated by Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas.

The mega-theater chain plans to reopen the newly branded AMC Northridge Fashion Center and AMC Chicago 14 in spring of next year.

Earlier this year, AMC Theatres and L.A. real estate company Caruso Affiliated announced that the country’s largest circuit signed a long-term lease to run movie theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, both of which were previously operated by the now-defunct Pacific Theatres chain.

Regarding the Northridge and Chicago locations, AMC chair-CEO Adam Aron said both had been highly trafficked theaters.

“These are prime examples of how AMC is staying on offense, looking for opportunities to strengthen our company through the acquisition of these popular locations,” Aron said. “Our most recent acquisitions of AMC The Grove 14 and AMC Americana at Brand 18 are already showing their success as those locations routinely finish in the top 10 theatres in box office performance among more than 150 theaters in the LA market, and in the top 30 in the entire United States.”

AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

One previous Pacific/ArcLight location that apparently remains off-limits is the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood. On Dec. 17, THR reported that Pacific/ArcLight parent company the Decurion Corp. has plans to reopen the iconic theater sometime next year.