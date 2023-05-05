AMC Theatres CEO on Writers Strike Impact: 2023, 2024 Movies “Have Pretty Much Been Written”

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron expressed optimism about the mega-exhibitor making it through the Writers Guild of America strike on the company’s earnings call on Friday.

“We’re very sympathetic to the real problems that exist for members of the Writers Guild. Streaming has changed the landscape of television, changed the economics of what writers earn. We are hopeful that the Hollywood producers and the Writers Guild can work in good faith to craft a solution that works for all parties,” Aron said after the release of his company’s first quarter financial results.

But he argued only a long Hollywood strike by screenwriters would disrupt the flow of movies to consumers as they go to the local multiplex or view tentpoles on their living room couches as many movie projects have already wrapped production.

“If this is a short strike — I mean months — its impact will mostly be felt on television programming, because the movies for (20)23 and (20)24 have pretty much been written. In many cases, they’ve already been filmed. And I think only a very prolonged writers strike would have a material impact on the movie industry or AMC,” he added.

WGA members have been picketing this week in Los Angeles and New York City as their guild holds talks with U.S. film and TV producers on fair pay in the streaming era.

AMC Theatres’ upcoming movie release schedule includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3; The Little Mermaid, Elemental, FAST X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash, Indiana Hones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo, Haunted Mansion, Barbie and Joy Ride.