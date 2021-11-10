AMC Theatres CEO Sells $25M-Plus in Stock

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, has disclosed a sale of 625,000 shares in parent AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise proceeds of $25.33 million.

The sale was telegraphed to meme stock investors by Aron during an earnings call on Monday following the release of AMC’s third quarter earnings. “Prudent estate planning suggests I should diversify my assets a bit,” Aron told shareholders, while warnings that company “naysayers” would pounce on the sale, without noting he would retain “an enormous personal stake” in AMC Entertainment.

Despite Aron’s note ahead of his stock sale, shares in AMC fell $1.60, or around 4.2 percent, to $36.69 in after hours trading on Wednesday. In an SEC form 4 filing, Aron revealed he paid an average price of $40.529 for the 625,000 shares sold and that he retained a direct beneficial ownership of 408,497 shares.

The filing also indicates Aron will have around 3 million additional share following future vesting of equity grants.

AMC shares have been volatile after the company used its status as a meme stock thanks to rogue retail traders on Reddit and other social media hubs to raise fresh cash at a steep market premium to ensure survival during the pandemic and pay down debt and interest expenses.

During the earnings call earlier this week, Aron told investors AMC was on a sustained path to recovery, judging by key metrics from the first three quarters of 2021 amid a wider box office rebound for the exhibition industry.