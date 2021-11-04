AMC Theatres Cooks Up Retail Popcorn Business

Pop goes AMC Theatres.

The world’s largest movie theater chain said Thursday it is diversifying into the retail popcorn business. The initiative is intended to create a new revenue stream as cinemas across the U.S. and world recover from the COVID-19 crisis and contend with changing consumer habits in the age of streaming.

Beginning in 2022, AMC will begin selling “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn” at kiosks, counters and stories in retail malls across the country.

AMC plans to launch five such sites in the first half of 2022. These initial locations won’t be in a mall with an AMC cinema. Roughly 15 locations are expected to be in operation by the end of 2022.

Significantly more outlets are planned for 2023 and beyond, says AMC. The menu will consist of traditional and gourmet-flavored popcorn, candy and other movie theatre treats, Coca-Cola Freestyle options and bottled water. All popcorn will be freshly made on site.

AMC also plans to make the concession, which will be freshly popped in nearby theaters, available in the home via food delivery services.

And later next year, AMC plans to sell a microwaveable version of its popcorn in supermarkets and convenience stores around the country.

The multi-billion U.S. popcorn market is expected to grow over the next several years, and is a natural extension of AMC’s core business, according to the company.

“Needless to say, AMC knows popcorn ever so well,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. “On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day. But the popularity of popcorn extends well beyond the doors of our movie theaters.”