AMC Theatres Enlists Nicole Kidman for $25M Ad Campaign Amid Delta Variant Threat

AMC Theatres has enlisted Nicole Kidman to help get movie fans back to the multiplex with a $25 million national advertising campaign launching on Sept. 12.

Kidman, in the national TV, online and social media advertising buy, proclaims “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better” via 60-second, 30-second and 15-second commercials. The campaign coincides with the COVID-19 Delta variant disrupting moviegoing comfort levels at the local multiplex and the major studio film suppliers looking again to send titles to the streaming space.

The debate over how much delta and a hybrid home-theatrical release is hurting the box office recovery got a jolt last weekend when Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posted one of the strongest box office launches during the pandemic era.

The ad campaign will be used in nine countries in Europe by AMC’s Odeon Cinema Group. Kidman was directed by Oscar nominee Jeff Cronenweth and Tim Cronenweth, and the commercials’ scripts were written by Billy Ray.

Through September, the campaign will be shown at AMC’s nearly 600 U.S. theaters. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron touted the campaign as underlining the resilience of the movie theater-going experience.

“With all the change occurring in these uncharted waters in which we now navigate, we believe it is high time for an industry leader like AMC to go on television to remind today’s audiences of the magic that can only be found in a movie theatre and at AMC, with our big seats, our big sound and our big screens,” Aron said in a statement.