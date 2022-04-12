AMC Theatres Expands U.S. Footprint, Adds 7 Bow Tie Cinema Locations

AMC Theatres is continuing its movie theater acquisition binge by picking up seven former Bow Tie Cinemas locations with 66 screens, the chain said Tuesday.

AMC picked up from Bow Tie an 11-screen multiplex in Saratoga Springs, New York, now operating as AMC Saratoga Springs 11; another 16-screen multiplex in Trumbull, Connecticut, rebranded as AMC Marquis 16; a six-screen location in Norwalk, Connecticut, renamed as AMC Royale 6; and another Norwalk eight-screen multiplex rebranded as AMC Landmark 8.

AMC has also acquired two more former Bow Tie venues in Stamford, Connecticut, now operating as AMC Landmark 8 and the AMC Majestic 6 multiplex. And rounding out AMC’s latest theater purchases from Bow Tie is an 11-screen venue in Annapolis, Maryland, rechristened as AMC Annapolis Mall 11.

The former Bow Tie theaters are the latest additions to the AMC circuit after theaters were acquired in the Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Chicago markets, all of which have already reopened or will reopen in 2022.

Bow Tie patrons will be encouraged to sign up for the AMC Stubs loyalty program as Bow Tie’s Criterion Club rewards program ceases operation. The former Bow Tie cinemas now have AMC signage and will shortly offer AMC-branded formats and food and drink products.

AMC said it is talking to other property owners about picked up more movie theaters. “Our theatre acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery,” Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC, said in a statement.