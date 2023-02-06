×
AMC Theatres Unveils Movie Ticket Prices Based on Seat Locations

Pricing options for Hollywood movies in its theaters will be based on where patrons want to sit in an auditorium.

AMC Theatres is adding sightlines to its cinema experience, along with blockbuster movies.

The mega-exhibitor is following music concerts, sporting events and other entertainment venues in setting its ticket pricing strategy to sightlines for seating selections. AMC patrons attending cinemas after 4 p.m. will be able to pay different prices based on their proximity to the movie screen within the auditorium.

That will put seats in Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline sections. Standard sightline seats will be the most common in auditoriums and available for the traditional cost of a movie ticket.

Patrons will pay less for front row seats via value sightline tickets and preferred sightline seats will typically be in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than standard sightline seats, AMC said.

The mega-exhibitor, which has already introduced sightline seating in select markets, is betting movie-goers will pay more for a better view of their favorite Hollywood titles, as do patrons of music and sporting events.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, executive vp and CMO of AMC Theatres in a statement.

Sightline ticketing for its movies also gets AMC closer to event pricing typical of live entertainment events like concerts and sports where consumers pay more or less for seats based on how close they want to be to the action or musical performances.

