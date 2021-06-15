AMC Theatres Nears Deal to Operate Prime L.A. Pacific Cinema Locations

AMC Theatres is nearing a deal to operate two high-profile Los Angeles-area movie theaters located in prime outdoor shopping malls, The Grove in West Hollywood and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, according to sources.

Both locations are part of the defunct Pacific Theatres chain, which owner the Decurion Corp. shut down permanently in April, along with sister chain ArcLight Cinemas.

In recent days, AMC CEO Adam Aron said he was interested in taking over the leases of some Pacific sites. On Monday, The Grove and Glendale complexes appeared as AMC locations on the company’s website and app before disappearing (i.e., “AMC The Grove 14” and “AMC The Americana 18”).

The two outdoor malls are owned by Rick J. Caruso, and his company Caruso Affiliated.

AMC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment regarding its plans for The Grove and Americana. With a box office recovery underway in earnest — on Monday, all capacity restrictions were lifted in L.A., the country’s top moviegoing market — there’s a huge incentive to reopen the two locations because of increasing foot traffic at both malls.

The fate of the remaining Pacific multiplexes and ArcLight Cinemas remains murky.

ArcLight’s stable includes Arclight Hollywood, home of the prized Cinerama Dome Hollywood. The Dome, built in 1963 by Decurion Corp., is the crown jewel of the small theater complex that was reconstructed in the early 2000s.

The transfer of the Arclight Hollywood complex is a far more complicated transaction, since Decurion owns the land under the Dome.

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” said a statement issued by Pacific Theatres at the time of the closure of Pacific and ArcLight.

“To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks,” the statement continued. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”