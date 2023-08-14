AMC Theatres Stock Falls After Judge Approves APE-to-Stock Conversion Plan

Shares in AMC Theatres collapsed on Monday after a Delaware Court judge gave a green light to parent AMC Entertainment Holdings proceeding with a revised plan to convert AMC Preferred Equity Units, or so-called APEs, into the company’s common shares.

On August 11, Judge Morgan T. Zurn of the Court of Chancery in Delaware in a 110-page ruling approved a settlement that was revamped by AMC Theatres after she rejected an earlier settlement that would have paved the way for AMC to continue to sell stock to reduce its high debt load on July 21.

On Monday, in the wake of the court ruling, common shares in AMC predictably began to converge with the lower-cost APE shares as retail investors had shorted the higher-cost AMC common shares as part of an arbitrage trade.

In mid-morning trading, shares in parent AMC Entertainment Holdings fell by $1.77, or nearly 34 percent, to $3.50, while the price of APE units rose 30 cents, or 17 percent, to $2.08.

The court’s latest decision also followed AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron during an analyst call following his company’s latest financial results reiterating the APEs-to-Stock conversion plan was essential to the company’s survival.

In late Dec. 2022, AMC announced it raised $110 million to pay down debt by selling APE units to Antara Capital, LP to reduce the company’s debt load by around $100 million. Converting APEs into AMC common shares was opposed by retail investor critics for diluting the company’s stock, which effectively brought down the overall share price.

In early 2021, AMC became a popular stock among retail investors after the company appeared close to bankruptcy amid the pandemic fallout at movie theater chains. The stock surge at the time helped the company strengthen its financial position, as executives seized the opportunity to sell shares and repurchase debt.

But with stock in AMC having come back down to earth in value, the exhibition giant had been hard-pressed to keep raising fresh cash to run its business. The Delaware Court judge stood in the way of the wider conversion of APE units into AMC common shares, until Friday’s ruling.

During last week’s analyst call, Aron argued AMC needed to keep raising fresh capital to continue strengthening its balance sheet and reduce overall debt. In the last year, AMC raised $418 million in new equity and retired $548 million of debt since creating the APE units for financial markets.

The AMC boss also took aim at retail investors in his company that criticized the proposed APEs-to-stock conversion plan. “In the short term, AMC has some serious liquidity issues to solve. We should not oversimplify that it will be easy to overcome the obstacles and hurdles in our path,” Aron added, knowing that message would not be well received by some meme-stock investors.