AMC’s Odeon Unveils Expanded Imax Theater Deal Across Europe

AMC Entertainment’s Odeon Cinemas Group has expanded its pact with Imax by setting locations for new giant screens across five European markets.

Odeon, one of the oldest exhibitors in the UK, will upgrade six Imax theaters in the UK with laser projection systems, while also setting locations for nine previously contracted new theaters across Europe. That includes four new theatres in Spain, two in Italy, and theater each in Germany, Sweden and the UK.

All locations to be open by 2025. The expanded partnership was announced at CineEurope in Spain.

“We are delighted to be expanding our long-running partnership with Imax, as we continue to invest across our estate to make movies better for our guests. We have been encouraged by the amount of guests returning, seeking the most immersive experience possible, and we look forward to the rest of the year with confidence, buoyed by a range of great films to show them,” Mark Way, president AMC Europe and managing director of Odeon Cinemas Group, said in a statement on Monday.

Imax has done business with Odeon for around 15 years, with the UK-based exhibitor having opened its first giant screen theater in 2008. That was followed by an agreement for 25 Imax theatres in 2017, making Odeon the largest European acquirer and operator of giant screen theaters in Europe.

In 2016, AMC Entertainment, which does business under the name AMC Theatres, acquired Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group for around $1.2 billion.