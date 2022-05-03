AFM Managing Director Jonathan Wolf to Exit

Jonathan Wolf, managing director of the American Film Market, will step down when his current term ends on June 30, 2022, it was announced on Tuesday.

Wolf, who has led the AFM for 24 years, will continue on as an advisor through the 2022 AFM, which is set to make its in-person return to Santa Monica for the 43rd edition from November 1 to 6, 2022.

News of Wolf’s exit was made by the Independent Film & Television Alliance. “It’s been a privilege to lead the AFM and work with passionate volunteer board members for more than 20 years. I was supported by a terrific team that worked tirelessly to produce a world class event; we achieved much together. I’m excited to see what the future holds — for the AFM, IFTA and me,” Wolf said in a statement.

Wolf was named to lead the AFM as managing director in 1998 and introduced varied networking opportunities for film buyers and sellers at the annual market.

“Jonathan has been central to the success of the association’s growth and transitions. He consistently has focused on making the AFM the best place for the industry to do business and has built an outstanding and long-established AFM team who share his commitment to excellence. We are grateful that Jonathan will be available to advise through the 2022 market,” IFTA’s president and CEO Jean Prewitt said in a statement.