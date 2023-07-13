Studios Reveal What They Claim Were Rejected Offer Details to SAG-AFTRA

As SAG-AFTRA called a history-making strike, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers outlined its proposal to the union on Thursday.

In a statement regarding the strike declaration, the AMPTP, which bargains on behalf of major studios, said it “presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses.” It pinned the blame on the work stoppage on SAG-AFTRA.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s chief negotiator and national executive director, on Thursday responded that the AMPTP remains “steadfast in their commitment to devalue the work of our members.” On the artificial intelligence proposal by studios, he denounced the offer for paying background performers for one day of work in exchange for the rights to their digital likeness “for the rest of eternity with no compensation.” He added, “If you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said that the two sides remain “far apart” on “so many things.” She criticized bloated payouts to top executives and said studios’ “plead poverty.”

The proposal includes what the AMPTP claims is the highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years, shortened options periods for TV series regulars earning less than a certain amount and limitations of self-tape requests.

The strike will begin at midnight. Actors will be on the picket line starting Friday morning.

The AMPTP’s talking point claims in its memo are below:

– The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years

– 76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals

– Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps

– Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers’ digital likenesses,

including a requirement for performer’s consent for the creation and use of digital

replicas or for digital alterations of a performance.

– 58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High

Budget SVOD Programs.

– Limitation of self-tape requests, including page, time and tech requirements.

Options for virtual or in-person auditions.

– 11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles,

an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive

self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines

during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorize and deliver lines

on camera.

– First-time-ever fixed residuals for Stunt Coordinators on television and High

Budget SVOD programs.

– Shortened option periods for series regulars earning less than $65,000 per

episode on a half-hour series or less than $70,000 per episode on a one-hour

series.

– Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days.