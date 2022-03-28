Andrew Gumpert, Paramount Pictures COO, to Oversee Nickelodeon Studios

Andrew Gumpert has expanded his COO role from Paramount Pictures to include Nickelodeon Studios as both studios continue to move closer together.

“As we continue to identify synergies and optimize the strengths of our business across theatrical, streaming and linear, leaning into the goal of future proofing our financials that I outlined for 2022, I want to let you know about a key leadership update,” Brian Robbins, the newly named president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in an internal memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Gumpert’s expanded role after joining the studio in 2017 comes as Robbins — the child actor who rose to Nickelodeon chief before taking the top job at Paramount — is looking to continue in the theatrical and big-budget movie business at Paramount as that studio gets deeper into the streaming arena with Paramount+.

The complete internal memo from Brian Robbins follows:

As we continue to identify synergies and optimize the strengths of our business across theatrical, streaming and linear, leaning into the goal of future proofing our financials that I outlined for 2022, I want to let you know about a key leadership update. Effective immediately, Andrew Gumpert, Paramount Pictures Chief Operating Officer, will be expanding his role to encompass Nickelodeon Studios, serving now as Chief Operating Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios, reporting into me.

Andrew first joined Paramount Pictures as COO in 2017. He oversees business affairs, labor relations, legal, studio operations, and strategic planning for the film studio. During his tenure, Andrew has played an integral role in returning the studio to strength and profitability by helping fuel growth in our franchises and iconic brands including Mission: Impossible, Sonic, Star Trek, and Transformers. He has overseen negotiations with our key creative, strategic, and financial partners, growing our revenue sources and evolving our business models in the pandemic and streaming era.

Prior to joining Paramount, Andrew was president of worldwide business affairs and operations for the SPE Motion Picture Group, where he oversaw negotiations for many of the studio’s most high-profile productions, and structured and managed the studio’s financial partnerships with entities including Lonestar Capital, Village Roadshow, and MGM. Andrew began his career as business litigator with the law firm of Hill, Wynne, Troop and Meisinger.