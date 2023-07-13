Animation Guild Petitions to Rep Puerto Rico’s Gladius Studios (Exclusive)

The Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839) has filed a petition to represent and demand voluntary recognition for 14 artists at Gladius Studios in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This is the first time the Guild organized a studio outside the continental United States and underscores its intent to expand beyond Los Angeles County. That started with a contract at Harriet the Spy studio Titmouse New York, which was ratified unanimously in June. Earlier this month, the Guild announced a voluntary agreement with Austin-headquartered Powerhouse Animation Studios (Castlevania, Sonic Frontiers: Divergence), its first in a so-called right-to-work state.

“This campaign is the latest example that The Animation Guild has the backs of animation artists and workers.” said Guild organizer Ben Speight of Fantomville studio Gladius’ petition, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “These workers simply want a seat at the table with their employer and are determined to ensure that animation is able to thrive in Puerto Rico in a just and sustainable way.”

The affected workers include modelers and a visual development artist, animator, concept artist, graphic designer, UI/UX artist, compositor, lighting artist, gameplay programmer and rigger.

“We wanted to have a voice and be heard. But also we want to make Gladius a more sustainable place to work, opening more doors to retain more creative talent in Puerto Rico,” said modeler Sylvette Rosario in a statement to THR.