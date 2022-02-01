Brazilian Pop Superstar Anitta Signs With UTA

Anitta has a new home in Hollywood. The global pop star has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas, excluding her home country of Brazil.

“She is a brilliantly talented and charismatic star with a keen sense of the entertainment business,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who will rep her alongside global head of music David Zedeck and Jbeau Lewis. “Her passion to work across multiple verticals like music, brands, fashion, television and film makes her a perfect match for the entrepreneurial team at UTA.”

In a statement, Anitta said she’s excited to be joining Zimmer and the whole UTA team. “Looking forward to working with them across all aspects of my career alongside my manager Brandon Silverstein and S10 Management.”

Anitta, the most famous female pop star to come from Brazil, has 55 million Instagram followers and more than 15 million YouTube subscribers. The signing comes on the heels of recent releases “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Girl From Rio” (a top 40 hit in the U.S.) and “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie. After a self-titled debut album in 2013, Anitta released three additional albums. Her latest, Kisses, debuted in April 2019 and marked her first trilingual album with songs in Spanish, Portuguese and English. Now with Warner Records, she is currently in the studio recording a fifth album, said to also be a mix of the three languages.

Big hits have included “Me Gusta” featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Tócame” featuring Arcangel and De La Ghetto, “Fuego” with DJ Snake and Sean Paul, “Loco,” and others. She has collaborated with Madonna, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Diplo, Ozuna and Maluma.

Anitta, who won Best Female Artist at the Latin AMAs, is on the Coachella lineup for April. She will continue to be repped by manager Brandon Silverstein, CEO and founder of S10 Entertainment, Ed Shapiro at Reed Smith and the Lede Company. She was previously repped by WME.