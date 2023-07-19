U.K. Creative Agency Casarotto Ramsay Names Industry Veteran Anna Higgs as Managing Director

Casarotto Ramsey & Associates — the U.K.-based talent agency representing writers, directors, literary properties and heads of department across film, TV and theater — has appointed Anna Higgs in the new role of managing director.

Higgs, who counts more than three decades working in the industry across an array of diverse roles, was most recently director of entertainment partnerships at Meta, previously worked at Film4 and has just been re-elected to BAFTA’s film committee, which she chaired for two years (being central to its major awards review). She joins Casarotto Ramsey in August, reporting directly to agency’s board, and has been brought in to oversee the business and drive its strategic development and direction.

“The central thread of my career has been working with the most exceptional storytellers to connect their work with audiences in myriad ways, along with a dedication to inclusion and equity at the highest strategic and operational levels across the broadest spectrum of our creative industries,” said Higgs. “One look at our client list shows that this is an ethos that is closely shared with Casarotto Ramsay & Associates — a dynamic and legendary organization that has always been known for its prestige, excellence and innovation.”

Founded in 1989 and still independent, Casarotto Ramsey boasts a client list that includes the likes of Steve McQueen, Edward Berger, Lenny Abrahamson, Christopher Hampton, Jack Thorne and Nia DaCosta, as well as literary estates including Tennessee Williams and J.G. Ballard.

“Anna is a world class creative leader with a deep and broad track record in storytelling across all platforms, formats and genres,” said Casarotto’s head of film and TV, Jodi Shields. “She is uniquely placed to bring a wealth of new skills and experience to our global business. As we continue to evolve our company and culture, and grow our commercial relationships, she will bring a fresh perspective to our strategic development, all while building on our creative and organizational integrity. We are delighted to welcome Anna to our Casarotto family.”

Alongside appointing Higgs as managing director, Casarotto has created an internal advisory board that it says will support the future vision and evolution of the company. The new advisory board has been formed buy the promotion of six Casarroto agents and executives, who will all continue to represent their clients, including Abby Singer, Anthony Mestriner, Emma Trounson, Lucinda Prain, Rachel Taylor and Tracy Brimm.