Annapurna Elevates Interactive Division Head to Company President

The transformation of Annapurna continues.

Nathan Gary, the president of the company’s interactive division, has been elevated to president of Annapurna, the company announced Friday.

In his new role, Gary will take on the central leadership role overseeing all divisions, film, TV, theater and interactive. He joins the executive team alongside founder Megan Ellison, chief content officer Sue Naegle and president of legal and business affairs Chris Corabi.

The move occurs as the company, which in recent years made movies such as Bombshell and Booksmart, is in rebuilding mode after debt issues and layoffs in 2019 and 2020 forced the company to scale down its ambitions. In late September, the company brought in Christina Oh, who earned an Academy Award nomination this year for producing Minari while at Plan B Entertainment, as executive vp and co-head of film.

With Gary moving into his new position, Deborah Mars and Nathan Vella of Annapurna Interactive will now co-head the interactive division.

Gary and executive James Masi, alongside Ellison, co-founded Annapurna Interactive in 2016 with games that are story based with emotional cores. The division earned two BAFTA best game awards for What Remains of Edith Finch and Outer Wilds. Among other titles are If Found…, Donut County, Telling Lies and The Artiful Escape.

“Nathan has helped build Annapurna Interactive from the ground up, showing impressive leadership as well as the innate ability to identify and foster creative voices,” said Ellison in a statement. “I respect and appreciate Nathan’s vision, instincts and acumen and can’t think of a better person to help lead Annapurna as we continue to thrive in film, television, theatre and interactive.”