Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead, COO Heather McCauley Resign

A shakeup has hit management-production company Anonymous Content’s top ranks, with CEO Dawn Olmstead and COO Heather McCauley resigning.

“I can confirm that, effective immediately, I am resigning as CEO of Anonymous Content,” Olmstead said in a statement. “I am proud of all we accomplished during my two years at the company. I am especially grateful to my extraordinary team who worked alongside me to take Anonymous to exciting new levels. I wish them all the best.”

Olmstead had been at her post since late 2020, when she departed as Universal Cable Productions president. McCauley joined as COO in January after a decade at Netflix, most recently serving as VP, business and legal affairs. No reasons were given for the departures.

Said the board of Anonymous in a statement: “Thanks to Dawn’s contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive. Dawn has been a valued leader for the past two years and we wish her and Heather the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

The board is in the process of naming interim leadership after learning about the exits Thursday morning, according to sources.

The company has been behind films such as The Revenant, Spotlight and Stillwater and TV shows such as 13 Reasons Why, Homecoming and Mr. Robot, and counts as clients Samuel L. Jackson, Austin Butler and Emma Stone. Its upcoming projects include Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits TV adaptation and the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, to star Jodie Foster.

Before her time at Anonymous, Olmstead helped develop hits such as Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, Hulu’s The Act, and Bravo/USA Network’s Dirty John, as well as Mr. Robot for USA.