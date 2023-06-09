Anonymous Strike Diary: The ‘Disillusioned EP’ on the Streaming Hook-Up Model

This is part of a series of frank accounts of the strike from Hollywood writers at different levels in their careers.

A little over a month in, and the energy is strong. At this point, I assumed I would be losing steam, but I’m not. I’m also sleeping more and getting better at Pickleball. And I have time to be creative.

Today, I picketed with a former reality star turned writer. He’s someone I knew a decade ago. He said, “You look exactly the same.” I thought, “You look better.” We had a nice chat about the Viking funeral send-off that is selling a screenplay versus the up-close-and-personal noting to death that is selling a TV show.

I thought to myself, this is why I need to self-publish those lesbian romance novels I keep threatening to write! That’s the only way to maintain any creativity as a writer. I told him about the idea — he told me he supported it and always liked my writing. I scanned his left hand to see if that pesky wedding ring was still there. It was. I remembered that I’m also married. Not to mention so gay I’m thinking about writing lesbian fiction.

Then, I thought about that great book I was going to take out as a pitch last year. Part of the book involved a labor movement. I felt strongly that aspect should be brought to the forefront of the story, but the producer didn’t think a strike was a good backdrop for a romantic comedy. Meanwhile, I am currently having a re-meet cute on a picket line. I mention the dead project to my picket partner, he agrees with me. Isn’t the rule that romance happens when you least expect it? I smile, “Exactly.” Then think: “Is it happening right now?”

As I contemplate making mistakes, I think about how I, like most folks here, had a decades-long relationship with TV and film before streaming came along. Streaming turned a consistent long-term relationship into a hook-up… which definitely has a certain appeal.

Streaming declared it was going to be no strings attached, no commercials, just the good parts of the relationship, and we could have multiple streamers. Hot. The initial rush of newness was exciting. Then, the fees started climbing, but the relationship on the consumer end hasn’t changed. It’s still just a nightly hook-up, an occasional movie and sometimes we fall asleep together.

So, people started prioritizing their apps. I’ve got the front-burner streamers and the back-burner streamers. I’ve even canceled a couple of my back-burner apps, but when the next season of Hacks comes out, I know I’ll be texting, “Hey, Max, you up?” And I know I’m not the only one. The worst is when you forget to cancel a streaming app — my friend calls that “getting AMC-plus’d.”

It would appear that the churn and return model isn’t working out so well for streamers. They need subscriber growth to balance out their business model. So, they are going back to parceling out episodes in order to keep people hooked, refusing to admit they might have been hasty to dispose of the old model entirely. But we writers know that mistakes happen. You try something, it’s fun for a bit but maybe not sustainable.

I look again at my picketing partner. I can barely hear what he’s saying because he’s so tall. Maybe if I got closer to his mouth… Oh, wait, he’s talking about his kids. He has kids? That’s a new wrinkle. I begin looking through the mob of Guildies for the person I came with. I find him six blue T-shirts ahead looking around for me — we lock eyes and both point to our watches. It’s time to head home.