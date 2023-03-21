Greek Streamer Antenna Plus Eyes New Markets With Investment From Canada’s Fairfax Financial (Exclusive)

Greek media giant Antenna Group has agreed to an investment from Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings that will give the latter a 15 percent stake in its streaming service Antenna Plus, which is eyeing an expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

A figure for the size of the capital injection was not disclosed on Tuesday.

Launched in April 2022 and based in the Netherlands, Antenna Plus, also known as ANT1+, is available in Greece and Cyprus and offers more than 7,000 content titles, including local dramas, such as the Greek-Turkish adaptation of the Scandinavian hit series The Bridge, U.S. and British shows, Hollywood movies and international sports, such as the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 racing. Antenna didn’t disclose its number of Antenna Plus subscribers on Tuesday, but said the streamer has reached a “significant subscriber base.”

Antenna and Fairfax said they would “further develop and expand ANT1+ into an industry-leading OTT platform,” highlighting plans for “investments in technology, quality content, new productions and partnerships”, with the goals of subscriber gains and “as well as “international growth by expanding into new markets across the Central and Eastern Europe region within the year.”

Antenna, privately owned by the Kyriakou family, operates across Europe, with a focus on South Eastern Europe, North America and Australia. It is a key partner of such companies as Vice Media and owns TV, radio, streaming, cinema exhibition, digital, music, publishing and education businesses. It says it reaches a global audience of more than 150 million people.

Toronto-based Fairfax is also an investor in other Greek businesses, including in the insurance, real estate and energy sectors.