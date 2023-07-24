AOC Joins Actors and Writers On New York Picket Line: “This Is a Fight Against Greed”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America picket lines in New York City Monday, encouraging workers to keep fighting and taking aim at executives such as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and their “insatiable greed.”

“While this is a fight against AI, more than AI this is a fight against greed,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“How many private jets does David Zaslav need? For real. How many private jets do the CEOs need? It is insatiable. It is unacceptable. I do not know how any person can say I need another $100 million before another person can have health care,” she continued.

Speaking in front of the Netflix offices in Union Square, where picketers had included Tatiana Maslany, Sandra Bernhard and F. Murray Abraham, Ocasio-Cortez picked up a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined in on the chants, such as “New York is a union town” and took selfies with many on the lines. She was accompanied by AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

Ocasio-Cortez, who serves as the democratic representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, called the current moment a “hot labor summer,” comparing the fights of the actors and writers with that of UPS workers, who may soon be striking.

“We have workers all across the country either currently on strike or gearing up to be on strike because at the end of the day we are all facing the same challenge, which is the concentration of wealth and corporate greed in America,” she said.

“Direct action gets the goods, now and always,” she continued. “The only way that we can do this is by showing them that we are stronger. That our solidarity is stronger than their greed, that our care for one another will overcome their endless desire for more.”

“Your fight right here is what’s going to bust this thing right open,” she said.

More to come…